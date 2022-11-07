2 hybrid militants arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 7 : Police today cracked the recent IED blast incident in Kehnusa village of Bandipora district by arresting two hybrid militants from Sopore area of North Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, Shabir Nawab told a press conference that two Lashkar-e-Toiba hybrid militants were arrested from Watlab area of Sopore this morning.

The SSP said that the duo was apprehended on the basis of specific inputs generated by the Sopore police. “Three IEDs with detonators were also recovered from them, thus averting a major tragedy”, the SSP said.

The duo was identified as Irshad Ahmed Ganaie alias Shahid son of Sonaullah Ganaie and Waseem Raja son of Ghulam Mohd Lone, both the residents of Kenusa, Bandipora.

He said that on October 27, a low intensity blast occurred at Kehnusa, Bandipora wherein no casualties were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said that acting on specific information, a special checkpoint was established by police near Watlab Crossing in Sopore. During checking, a suspicious person carrying a white coloured bag coming from Bandipora towards Watlab was signalled to stop. However, the said suspicious person tried to flee from the spot but he was tactfully apprehended by the alert police party.

“On search, two IEDs were recovered from the white coloured bag he was carrying. He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Ganie alias Shahid son of Sonawallha Ganie, resident of Kehnusa Bandipora,” the spokesman added.