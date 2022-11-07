Pro-active action being taken against militants in J&K: MHA

Steps to wean away youth from militancy

Series of measures to contain infiltration

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 7: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs said today that the Government of India has initiated series of steps to contain cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir even as it maintained that ongoing militancy in the UT was linked with infiltration of militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) as well as International Border (IB).

Stating this in its annual report for 2021-22, the MHA listed the steps taken to contain militancy as strengthening of border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment along IB/LoC and near ever changing infiltration routes, construction/maintenance of border fencing, culverts and bridges on nallahs, improved technology, weapons and equipments for security forces, installation of floodlights on IB and synergizing intelligence flow.

“Pro-active action is being taken against the militants within Jammu and Kashmir,” the Home Ministry said.

It said the Government has adopted various counter measures to neutralize the efforts and capabilities of militants to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. It added that the Government has encouraged policies to mainstream the youth including providing them employment opportunities to wean them away from the militancy.

“It has been endeavour of the Government to proactively take suitable measures by all security forces to safeguard the border from cross-border terror and contain militancy besides ensuring that democratic process is sustained and primacy of civil administration is restored to effectively track the socio-economic problems faced by people on account of the effect of prolonged militancy in J&K,” the Home Ministry said.

It said the Government will ensure sustained peace process and provide adequate opportunities to all sections of people in Jammu and Kashmir who eschew violence to effectively represent their view points and redress their genuine grievances.

“To support Jammu and Kashmir Government, the Centre has been making available Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) available as and when necessary, It has also been helping strengthening of Jammu and Kashmir Police,” the report said, adding the MHA has been reimbursing expenditure incurred by the UT on a variety of security related measures.

During 2021-22, a sum of Rs 936.095 crore has been reimbursed to J&K Government under Security Related Expenditure (Police), the report said.

While the number of infiltration attempts in 2017 stood at 419 with 136 estimated infiltrations (militants who managed to cross over), the figure dropped to 73 intrusion bids with 34 militants possibly slipping into the Valley, according to the report.

It said that the security situation in J&K is monitored and reviewed by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other security agencies.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs also monitors the security situation closely and continuously in tandem with the UT of J&K and the Ministry of Defence,” it added.

The report said that the Government has approved raising of battalions for Jammu & Kashmir Police including five of Indian Reserve Police, two border and two women. The recruitment had been completed for five IR Battalions.

“The recruitment process of two border battalions and two women battalions is going on.