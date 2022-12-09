SEC Sharma for timely updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, DEC 9: State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma today asked the officers to undertake the exercise for updating and revising the Panchyat Electoral Roll of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in a time bound manner.

The SEC was chairing a meeting to discuss the schedule for updation/revision of Panchayat Electoral Roll in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners through virtual mode, Director RDD, Jammu/ Kashmir, Director Panchayati Raj; Secretary State Election Commission; Additional Secretary Chief Electoral Office Jammu, , State Informatics Officer, NIC Jammu, AERO Migrant Jammu, Deputy District Election Officer Jammu District Informatics Officers NIC (All) ,District Panchayat Officer, Jammu and other Senior officers.

The meeting held a threadbare discussion with regard to the revision of schedule for updation and revision of Panchayat Electoral Roll which included availability of soft /hard copies of the last Electoral Rolls, position of updation of supplements due to updation of voter lists, printing of Electoral rolls / forms and availability of Infrastructure, Publication of draft rolls in online/ offline modes. Besides SVEEP activities to be undertaken by the Districts and tentative schedule of revision was also discussed.

Also, the meeting discussed availability of ERO/AERO/Panchayat Level Booth Officials (PLBO) for revision of electoral roll. The new rolls will be prepared with reference to 01.01.2023 as the qualifying dates for all those who have attained the age 18 or were left out.

The meeting was informed that under the guidelines to be issued by State Election Commission the concerned Election Officer shall also refer to the names of all persons whose name figure as electors in the latest electoral rolls (of concerned Assembly Constituency).It was also given out that after due process and through proper outreach names of all those found eligible as electors with reference to 01.01.2023 as qualifying date would be included in the Panchayat Electoral Rolls.

The SEC directed the officers to work in a coordinated manner to ensure that the revision is done in accordance with the guidelines already prescribed for the same. He said that we have to ensure that the Panchayat Electoral rolls updated with in the stipulated time in a very systematic and hassle free manner.

SEC also deliberated on the suggestions put forth by the Deputy Commissioners.

Earlier the Secretary, SEC gave a brief overview about importance of the revision of the Panchayat Electoral Rolls.