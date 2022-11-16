SEC orders repoll in Drugmulla, Hajin-A DDC constituencies

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 16: State Election Commission (SEC) today announced date of repoll in District Development Constituencies (DDCs) Drugmulla (Kupwara) and Hajin-A (Bandipora) which shall be held on 5-12-2022.

Pertinently, the counting of these constituencies was withheld by the (Election Authority) and subsequently through an order the voting in these constituencies was declared Void and it was ordered that a re-poll shall be held in both the DDCs by drawing the list of eligible candidates.

It is pertinent to mention that Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Drugmulla, in terms of rule 21 (A) of Registration of Electors Rules 1960) had deleted the name of one elector, Sumaiya Sadaf, ‘ab-initio’ from the Panchayat electoral roll of Halka Badergam on 21.12.20,after complaint against her Citizenship status and subsequent inquiry into the matter revealed that she has entered wrong information in form-6 during her registration as an elector. Similarly, the Electoral Registration Officer Hajin-A ,had ab-initio’ deleted the name of one elector ,Ms Shazia Begum from the Panchayat Halqa Sidunara-A for entering wrong information in form 6 during registration as an elector.

The DDC constituency Hajin-A has total electorate of 15351 (8039 males and 7312 females), having 57 polling stations and total number of 12 polling locations. Similarly, in DDC constituency Drugmulla (Kupwara) there are 32845 electorates comprising of 16688 males and 16157 females with 42 polling stations and 24 polling locations.

The Commission has also notified a postal ballot scheme for migrant voters for which they can apply to ARO (Migrant) upto 21.11.22 to avail this facility, apart from that Migrant voters can also vote in three special poll stations set up at Jammu (2) and Udhampur(1) for the re-poll .The timing of re-poll is 7am to 2pm.