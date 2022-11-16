Former Minister J&K, Delegation of WWAO call on LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, November 16: Bali Bhagat, Former Minister J&K, and a delegation of World Women’s Awakening Organization (WWAO) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The delegation of WWAO led by its President Mrs Rita Jaiswal and comprising the office bearers including Sneh Bali, Dr. Usha Kiran Rai, Vice Presidents, Dr. Madhu Pandey, Gen. Secy., Dr. Renu Gupta, President WWAO Jammu Chapter, Dr. Shraddha Singh, President Varanasi Chapter and Mrs Veena Handa, National External Affairs, WWAO, apprised the Lt Governor of the aim and endeavours of the organisation that works for the growth, development and empowerment of women in all sections of the society.

The Lt Governor appreciated the activities undertaken by the organization and assured the members of the delegation of all support through related schemes of the UT government for women.

Bali Bhagat, former Minister while calling on the Lt Governor discussed several issues of employees welfare.

Similarly, Advocate Abhinav Sharma, former President J&K High Court Bar Association and BJP Spokesperson also met the Lt Governor and put forth the demand for expediting the recruitment process in Fire and Emergency Services, besides raising the issues of daily wagers.

The Lt Governor while interacting with Bali Bhagat and Abhinav Sharma assured them that the issues presented by them would be looked into for redressal on merit.