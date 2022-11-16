8 feared dead in Kishtwar road accident; DC Kishtwar says vehicle fell into gorge

JAMMU, Nov 16: In a tragic incident, at least eight persons including four women are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a Nallah near Rachal area of Marwah in Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

An official said that a passenger vehicle fell into a Nallah near Rachal area this evening.

He said that in the incident, at least eight persons including four women are feared dead even as a rescue operation has been launched.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav said that 5-8 persons are feared dead, while exact details were being collected.

He added that teams of police, army and health department were present on the spot for rescue operation.

Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav after receiving the news of an unfortunate Tata Sumo road accident in Marwah area. 8 persons have died on the spot, rescue operations in progress to recover other persons. All possible assistance being provided, further help as needed would also be made available. My sincere condolences to bereaved families, tweets Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. (KNO)