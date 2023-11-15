SEBI promotes financial literacy at India Int’l Trade Fair 2023

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 15: In a collaborative effort to showcase India’s well-regulated securities market and advance financial literacy, SEBI, in partnership with key entities like BSE, NSE, MCX, NCDEX, CDSL, NSDL, AMFI, ANMI, and CPAI, has unveiled the “Bharat Ka Share Bazaar” Pavilion at the 42nd India International Trade Fair in New Delhi.

A statement said that at the exhibition hosted by ITPO, SEBI, market intermediaries, and industry associations will conduct engaging activities, including talk shows by market experts, skits, muppet shows, and live events to foster investor education and awareness.

The event’s theme, “Vaishvik Samridhi Ka Adhaar, Bharat Ka Share Bazar,” aligns with the G20 theme of “Vasudhev Kutumbkam,” emphasizing global prosperity rooted in India’s share market.

Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, Whole Time Member of SEBI, inaugurated the event, alongside key figures from the securities market.

He said SEBI’s commitment to investor-friendly initiatives, leveraging technology through screen-based trading, dematerialization of securities, rolling settlement, straight through processing, SCORES mechanism, ASBA facility, KRA mechanism, E-KYC, and the recently introduced SMARTs program, reflects its dedication to enhancing investor education.

The regulatory body has also introduced Online Dispute Resolution (ODR), T+1 Settlement, and established Investor Service Centers for investor convenience, he said.

“Noteworthy reforms in the mutual funds space, such as strengthening the risk-o-meter tool, empower investors to make informed decisions about their investments,” Varshney said.