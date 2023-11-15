LIC stall inaugurated at International Trade Fair

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: The stall of LIC was inaugurated at 42nd India International Trade Fair here today.

The state was inaugurated by Executive Director, (Corporate Communications) Aditya Gupta in presence of Zonal Manager, Northern Zone, J P S Bajaj and other senior officials.

On the stall, information regarding various plants of LIC including career opportunities for new recruitment as agents will be provided.

LIC is celebrating 67th anniversary this year and as being one of the major financial institutions of the nation, LIC has catered to a large number of people for their insurance needs and has come up with better products in the changing needs and preferences of the insurable population.

For the convenience of its customers, LIC has started Policy Mitra, a site for customers where they can get any type of information regarding their policies. While in addition to this they can also get information through IVRS by dialling 022-6827627 or they can connect for information of their policies LIC Whatsapp Number 8976862090.