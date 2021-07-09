Police launch search operation to track suspected persons near IB in Samba

SAMBA: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday morning launched a search operation following inputs about the movement of suspected people close to the International Border (IB) in the Samba district of the Union Territory.

Police sources said that joint teams of Police and Special Operation Group early morning launched search operation in Ghagwal area.

“The operation has been launched to track down the foot prints of at least 3 to 4 suspected persons spotted by a civilian roaming in army uniform with bags near railway crossing Chhan Kana, Jatwal,” a police officer said.

“The searches are on but as of now no contact has been established,” he added.

On Thursday, police and Army killed two terrorists in forward village Dadal of Sunderbani sector in Rajouri.

Two soldiers were also killed in the operation.

Earlier on July 7 morning, the Army foiled an infiltration bid in Nowshera sector and killed one Pakistani terrorist. Huge quantity of arms and ammunition were also recovered from him. (Agency)