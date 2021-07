EMPLOYMENT (09-07-2021)

REQUIRED

ENGLISH TRAINER

(FEMALE ONLY)

HANDSOME SALARY

INTERVIEW TIMING : 11 AM TO 6 PM

BSL IELTS CENTRE

63-B, A/B GOLE MARKET, HDFC BANK-FIRST FLOOR GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU.

PH: 7006711896, 9419135520

CASHIER

REQUIRED FOR BILLING PURPOSE WITH GOOD BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AT

NATIONAL FURNISHINGS,

RAJINDER BAZAR, JAMMU.

REQUIRED

1. M.SC. TEACHERS 8TH TO 12TH CLASSES

SAL: 25+F+A, EXP. MIN. 3 YRS

POSTING OUTSIDE JAMMU DISTRICT.

2. ADMINISTRATOR FEMALE ONLY

EXP. MIN 5 YRS, SALARY NEGOT.

SEND RESUME:

CAREERMINDHRM@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT: 8082003652

REQUIRED

MARKETING

EXECUTIVES

GRADUATE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION & COMPUTER SKILLS

SALARY 10,000/PM

E-MAIL RESUME AT

RAJWAL2007@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

REQUIRED TELECALLER FOR INTERNATIONAL BPO WITH EXCELLENT FLUENCY IN ENGLISH SPEAKING AND UNDERSTANDING WITH BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE. QUALIFICATION ANY GRADUATE. WORK FIVE DAYS A WEEK. NIGHT SHIFT. SALARY 15K TO 25K. EXPERIENCE CANDIDATE PREFERRED. PICK AND DROP PROVIDED FOR FEMALES. LOCATION MIRAN SAHIB. WHAT’S APP RESUME OR CALL AT 9797535863.

REQUIRED

TECHNICIAN

FOR PHILIPS APPLIANCES

AUTH. PHILIPS SERVICE CENTRE

CONTACT : SHOP NO. 15, MUNICIPAL MARKET BELOW GUMMAT JAMMU NEAR VIVEKA NAND CHOWK.

01912572884/9419155835

GRAND PROSPECT INTERNATIONAL COMM. PVT. LTD. (VIVO)

URGENT REQUIREMENT

GRAPHIC DESIGNER: GRADUATE IN ANY STREAM HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF CORAL DRAW, PHOTOSHOP, MS EXCEL, POWER POINT.

FINANCE EXECUTIVE: GRADUATE IN ANY STREAM, HAVING KNOWLEDGE IN ADVANCE EXCEL AND ACCOUNTS.

TRAINER: GRADUATE IN ANY STREAM, HAVING KNOWLEDGE IN ADVANCE EXCEL, PPT AND PREFERABLY EXPERIENCE IN MOBILE INDUSTRY .

SALARY:- NEGOTIABLE + INCENTIVE

VENUE:1ST FLOOR, SURYA TOWER, BAHU PLAZA.

DATE: 08TH, 09TH & 10TH JULY 21,

TIME: 10:00 AM – 5:00PM, CONTACT NO.:0191-2479342

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF FOR HOTEL IN KATRA

1. RECEPTIONIST 02 NOS

HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

2. ROOMS BOYS 04 NOS.

3. HOUSE KEEPING 01 NO.

4. COOK 01 NO.

5. DISH WASHER -1 NO.

6. DRIVER LMV 01 NO.

CONTACT NOS.: 9797594555, 7889549813

OR EMAIL: TAJINDER007KUNDAN@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

DELIVERY BOY. (SALARY 7000/-)

(QUALIFICATION:- 10+)

(WORKING TIMING 9.30 A.M TO 6.30 P.M)

(OFFICE AT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.)

CONTACT.

6005135905,9419008765

REQUIRED

DATA ENTRY OPERATOR

CANDIDATES SHOULD BE ATLEAST GRADUATE

SALARY NO BAR.

FOR APPOINTMENT CALL:

0191-2481000, 9086000101

VISIT: NINDIYA FOAM

PLOT NO: 65, PHASE-III, INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL

WANTED

PART TIME COMPUTER OPERATOR

CUM ASSISTANT

CANDIDATE SHOULD BE GRADUATE , OR PURSUING GRADUATION, POST GRADUATION THROUGH DISTANCE ALSO ELIGIBLE. CANDIDATE SHOULD BE COMPUTER KNOWING AND SHOULD KNOWLEDGE OF MS OFFICE

GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS, CANDIDATE FROM NEAR BY LOCATION IS PREFERRED

LOCATION : SHAKTI NAGAR

TIMMINGS : 04:00PM TO 7PM PART TIME

KINDLY SEND THE RESUME AT

HELPDESK.GUNEETSPSHARMA@GMAIL.COM

TRS EDUCATIONAL & JOB SERVICES

FULL TIME SERVANTS AND PART TIME MAIDS ARE AVAILABLE HERE.

CONTACT : 6005736725