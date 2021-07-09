No traffic on highway connecting Ladakh with Kashmir on Friday

SRINAGAR: Traffic on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, was suspended on Friday in view of weekly maintenance.

A traffic police official said today that traffic was suspended on Srinagar-Leh national highway for weekly maintenance and repair of the road, particularly at Zojila pass. The UT administration in Ladakh and Kashmir have decided to suspend all traffic movement on the highway to allow Beacon project to conduct maintenance on every Friday.

He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will ply from both sides on Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. Only Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) upto ten tyres will ply from Srinagar towards Poonch on the road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Only LMV will be allowed from both sides on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, he said.

Meanwhile, two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic will ply on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country. However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and security force convoy will ply from Srinagar to Jammu. No HMV will ply from opposite direction, he said. (Agency)