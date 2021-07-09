Delimitation Commission meets DEOs of 7 districts in Jammu

JAMMU: The Delimitation Commission on Friday interacted with the District Electoral Officers (DEOs) of seven districts here to gather first hand inputs on the exercise to carve out new constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The Commission, on its last leg of the four-day Jammu and Kashmir visit, met the DEOs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch.

During the meeting, the DEOs presented all data, PPT and reference material, the official said.

The three-member Commission comprising Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, and Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan on Thursday afternoon arrived here to meet leaders of various political parties after wrapping Kashmir and Kishtwar visits.

They met around 250 people from 52 delegates and DEOs of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban at Kishtwar. (Agency)