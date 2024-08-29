Search Operation Operation Launched In J&K’s Rajouri, Firing Breaks Out

RAJOURI/JAMMU, Aug 29: A pre-dawn cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after reports of suspicious movement, leading to an exchange of fire, officials said.

Acting on a suspected movement in Lathi-Dardiya area in Khawas tehsil, security forces and police launched a cordon and search operation, they said.

There were reports of firing exchange between terrorists and security forces, the officials said.

Security forces also fired few shots of tracer rounds to illuminate the area, they said.

Unconfirmed reported said two terrorists are holed up in the cordon area.