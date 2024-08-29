3 Terrorists Likely Killed As Army Battles Infiltrators Along LoC In J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Three terrorist shave likely been killed as security forces are battling two groups of infiltrators in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Thursday.

They said counterinfiltration operations are underway in the Tangdhar and Machil sectors of the border district. One militant is said to have been killed in Tangdhar, while two militants have been killed in Machil near the Line of Control.

The first bid was foiled in the Tad area of the Tangdhar sector when joint forces noticed a suspicious movement close to the Line of Control.

The Army said the operation in Tangdhar was launched based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids.

“Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara. One terrorist is likely to have been neutralised,” the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

A similar counterinfiltration operation was launched during the night in the Machil sector by joint forces.

“Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in general area Machhal, Kupwara. Suspicious movement was observed in bad weather and was engaged with effective firing by own troops; two terrorists are likely to have been neutralised,” the Army said.

The gun battles are taking place at a time when J&K is gearing up for the Assembly polls that are being held after a gap of ten years.