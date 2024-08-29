Ratan Tata honoured with ‘Anuvrat award’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: The prestigious `Anuvrat award’ for the year 2023 instituted by Anuvrat Vishva Bharati (ANUVIBHA) was presented to the noted industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan Tata at his residence in Mumbai.

Led by Avinash Nahar, President, Anuvrat Vishva-Bharati Society, the delegation presented a sum of Rs. 1.51 lakh to Ratan Tata along with a memento and the citation as a part of the award.

Among others present on the occasion were ANUVIBHA secretary, Bhikham Surana, Commissioner, Mumbai Customs, Ashok Kumar Kothari, vice president ANUVIBHA Vinod Kumar and associate secretary ANUVIBHA, Manoj Singhvi.

While presenting the Anuvrat Award to Tata, Nahar appreciated his positive contribution to mankind and congratulated him on behalf of the entire Anuvrabha family for setting a great example of humaneness and humanitarian services in the world. He brought to his attention that Anuvrat Anushasta Acharya Shri Mahashraman has sent his best wishes and wished him good health.

Ratan Tata expressed his heartfelt respect and admiration for Anuvrat Anushasta.

It is noteworthy that for the last 75 years, the ANUVRAT Movement has been doing commendable work in the field of human unity, morality, non-violence and goodwill. This movement initiated by Late Acharya Tulsi has established its special identity in the United Nations.

In the series of Anuvrat Awards, so far a large number of dignitaries of the country including Atmaram, Jainendra Kumar, Shivaji Bhave, Shivraj Patil, Nitish Kumar, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr Manmohan Singh, TN Seshan, Prakash Amte, etc. have been honoured with this prestigious award.

On this occasion, the delegation presented some books on Anuvrat Literature, monthly magazine Anuvrat and children’s magazine Bachchon Ka Desh to Ratan Tata and apprised him about the Anuvrat activities being spearheaded by ANUVIBHA.