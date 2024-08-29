JM organizes mass deliveries event for Epic New Swift

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: A mass deliveries event for the Epic New Swift organized by the Jammu Motors Arena was held here today.

The event was organized in presence of Sanjay Aggarwal (Managing Director), Kanav Aggarwal (CEO), Gurtaj Singh (General Manager) and Nitish Boghia (Sales Manager) of Jammu Motors Private Limited.

The motive behind organizing the event was to celebrate the deliveries of 3 Million Epic New Swift across the country.

The new epic swift is available for the customers from the price of Rs 6.49 lakhs.

The event was attended by a large gathering of bankers, insurance partners, customers, auto enthusiasts.