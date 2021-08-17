SDA’s multi-level car parking awaiting inauguration, commuters suffer

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Aug 17: The state-of-art multi-level car parking of the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) that has come up in the city centre Lal Chowk aimed at addressing the parking woes is yet to be made operational despite its completion more than a month ago.

Officials said that the parking stands completed and is ready to be made operational while adding that they were expecting that the parking would be inaugurated ahead of August 15 to begin its operations, however, they said, that did not happen.

It is to be noted here that the project cost of Rs 26.91 crore was sanctioned for the parking and the same was completed in 3 years of round the clock work coupled with savings in the allotted funds. However, with the administration being callous and indifferent to the parking woes of people, the space continues to remain out of bounds for the public.

When the matter was brought to the notice of the concerned officials, the Vice-Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), Bashir Ahmad Lone told Excelsior that the parking will be made operational soon after its inauguration in the next few days.

“There is a delegation scheduled to visit Srinagar and once their visit is over, the parking will be inaugurated and then will be made fully operational,” he said, however, he did not inform about the exact date of inauguration of the parking space.

Officials said that after the visit of the parliamentary delegation, they are expecting the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to inaugurate the sprawling multi-level car parking.

About the design of the ramp-type multi-level parking, there are 5 lifts installed with 2 stairs and has got separate washrooms for ladies and gents on all four floors. The parking has also got two entry and exit points, each from the Press Enclave and Abi Guzar side.

Notably, the SDA is also going to construct one more such parking at Sheik Bagh area of Srinagar in order to provide further more space for the people to park their vehicles in Lal Chowk where the roads and the by-lanes often remained choked due to the roadside parking of the vehicles.