Advisor Bhatnagar conducts extensive tour of Jammu city, inspects works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today conducted an extensive tour of Jammu city to inspect several ongoing macadamization works being executed at several places here.

The Advisor was accompanied by Chief Engineer, R&B, Jammu, Chief Engineer UEED, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers of various divisions, officers of various line departments and other concerned officials of the department.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar examined the macadamisation works at Green Belt, Gandhinagar, Channi Himmat, Bathindi, Sunjwan, Bikram Chowk to Narwal, Transport Yard and other adjoining areas.

Emphasizing on keeping regular watch on the ongoing works, Advisor Bhatnagar passed specific directions for regular on-ground visits of field officers for ensuring quality and constant monitoring of the works with regular submission of progress reports.

The Advisor directed the officers to maintain the quality parameters of macadamisation works as per the road standards with regular checking on these parameters.

While highlighting the importance of audit of works, the Advisor directed the concerned officers to conduct a safety audit of all the bridges in the city besides the bridges and roads which need immediate repairement should be prioritized for repairs.

Advisor Bhatnagar also impressed upon the officers that smooth coordination and synergy should be maintained with the concerned departments so that no work is left out during execution. He directed them to construct drains in consultation with the UEED department for proper drainage around the city.

He further delved upon the officers that a proper mechanism should be drafted beforehand for smooth execution of works. He directed them to explore all possibilities of drafting a comprehensive mechanism to bring uniformity in tendering, quality control, inspection, and monitoring process of the works being executed.