SBI Chairman calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: The Chairman of the State Bank of India, Dinesh Kumar Khara today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here.

The Chairman apprised the Lt Governor about the latest initiatives taken by the SBI in J&K for greater financial inclusion. He also discussed with the Lt Governor the various upcoming financial services to be extended to the citizens of the UT.

The Lt Governor asked the Chairman to explore all possibilities to extend financial handholding to the youth through various schemes and interventions, besides taking initiatives under CSR.

The Lt Governor observed that the banking sector plays a key role in socioeconomic growth of any region and urged the chairman to continuously work with dedication in providing best financial services to the people of the UT.