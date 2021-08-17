6 thieves arrested with stolen ornaments worth several lakhs: SP North

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Talab Tillo Police arrested six thieves alongwith stolen gold and silver ornaments worth several lakhs.

This was disclosed by Superintendent of Police (SP) North Jammu Mohita Sharma while interacting with media persons at Police Station Nowabad today afternoon.

Divulging the details, SP informed that to work out theft cases registered at Police Station Nowabad, a special team led by Incharge Police Post Talab Tillo Inspector Kali Charan under the supervision of SHO Nowabad Inspector Rajesh Khajuria and DySP Headquarters Swati Sharma conducted series of raids and apprehended six thieves from different locations. On their disclosure, stolen gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 7 to 9 lakh were recovered, SP added.

“The arrested persons were identified as Ravi Kumar alias Pappa, son of Sham Lal of Nand Akhnoor, Surab Kumar alias Jagga, son of Ashwani Kumar of Taragrah Pathankot, Sahil Dogra, son of Garu Ram of Bakshi Nagar District Jammu, Akash Khushu, son of late Ashok Kumar of Sharika Vihar Muthi District Jammu, at present Shakti Nagar District Jammu, Sagar Dogra, son of Garu Ram of Bakshi Nagar District Jammu and Vivek Kumar alias Vicky, Suram Chand of Mishriwala District Jammu”, SP Mohita Sharma informed.

SP North Jammu Mohita Sharma said that with the arrest of these thieves, cases registered under FIR Numbers 116/2021 under Sections 454, 380 and 411 IPC, 123/2021 under Sections 457 and 380 IPC and 125/2021 under Sections 382 and 511 IPC with Police Station Nowabad stands solved.

She said that Sahil Dogra and Akash Khushu have procured gold loan by mortgage the stolen items from Manapuram Gold Finance Limited Rehari District Jammu with the help of Sagar Dogra, adding that Vivek Kumar alias Vicky was arrested while he was trying to snatch purse.

Further questioning of the accused is going on to ascertain their involvement in other theft cases, SP North Jammu Mohita Sharma informed.