Balbir, Mahotra discuss role of spokespersons

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 17: Media ensures two way communications in public and party, said J&K BJP, spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan and J&K BJP Media incharge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra in a party meeting held at BJP office, Kathua.

Balbir Ram Rattan and Dr. Pardeep Mahotra were discussing media working and role of spokespersons with the local leaders of Kathua district, Media Department holding responsibilities in media team of district unit of the party.

District spokesperson, Rahul Dev, district media secretaries, Rakesh Sharma, Akshay Bharti and Raj Singh participated in the meeting.

Balbir Ram Rattan discussed the role of spokespersons in the district. He said that the spokesperson must keep a watch on every development and activity, particularly related to politics, in the district. He said that it is the duty of spokesperson to highlight the policies and thought process of the party. Along with the party projections, a spokesperson has to keep a vigil on the needs and aspirations of the common masses as well and project them in the media as well, he stressed. He also stressed on the holding of regular meetings by media team in the party office.

Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, discussing the individual role of media team members, asked them to never undermine the role of mainstream media. He said that media is an effective tool to take the view of party to the common masses. He said that media acts as the eye and ear of public as well as party. He discussed the minute details of media team working within the party. He stressed that BJP has done unprecedented development in the region and it is the duty of media team to ensure that the public centric works and welfare schemes promptly reach common masses.