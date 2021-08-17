DSS demands early return of popular rule in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) has demanded early elections of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly so that popular rule is restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press statement issued here today after chairing a meeting of the Core Group of DSS today Gulchain Singh Charak, former minister and president DSS said that many specific and core issues of the common people were not being addressed because of the current bureaucratic mechanisms and attitude adopted by the UT Administration, causing untold difficulties and inconveniences to the common man in the J&K UT.

He said that it was also resolved during the meeting to demand that a fair share of seats be allocated to Jammu in the ongoing delimitation of constituencies based on factors like the terrain, communication and other facilities in different areas, besides population, so that restoration of popular rule in Jammu and Kashmir has balanced connotations for the people in both regions of the UT. He said that the assurance to restore Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister may also be fulfilled at the earliest.

While lauding decision to do away with the old practice of Durbar Move and allow functioning of the Civil Secretariat at both Jammu and Srinagar, Charak said the members further resolved in the meeting to request the UT Administration that the vacant positions in Jammu Secretariat be filled up at the earliest. It was also emphasized that the barricades to the secretariat need to be shifted a few meters inwards toward the building to allow free flow of traffic on the road between Indira Chowk to the Raj Bhawan,

In another resolution the LG was requested to direct the concerned authorities to reconsider the decision to convert part of the magnificent Mubarak Mandi Complex into a heritage hotel and to expedite the implementation of the proposals contained in the conservation plan for Mubarak Mandi depicting the glorious Dogra history and culture.

It was also unanimously agreed to demand that the residential facilities at the J&K House properties at New Delhi and Chandigarh need to be worked out in consultation with representatives of the people of both the Union Territories. He said that handing over the entire JK House at the Central location of Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to Ladakh will cause great inconvenience to the people and officials of J&K and needs to be reconsidered for a joint decision by concerned stakeholders for equitable access.

Prominent among those who were present in the meeting were Col Karan Singh, Prem Sagar Gupta, GD Singh Charak, Dinesh Singh Chauhan, Kulbir Singh, CS Jamwal, Narinder Singh Jamwal, OP Sangra and others.