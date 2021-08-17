Luthra pitches for political empowerment of women

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Vice-president National Conference Women Wing and former MLA, Bimla Luthra today said that political empowerment and economic emancipation of women is imperative for harmonious growth of the society, adding they have greatly contributed in every fields, be it administration, academics or health care.

“Given opportunity, women have proven to be second to none”, she said while addressing women workers at Chak village of Block Bishnah, adding that the NC has pioneered various measures for the upliftment of this important segment of society over the years.

“The Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a most difficult phase and the NC alone can bring political stability and the Party is well poised to surmount all these challenges with courage and fortitude,” she added.

She further said that the NC is a force to reckon with and expressed confidence that given the support of the people, the party will assuage the urges and aspirations of the people irrespective of region, religion or caste.

Sabita Devi, Bharti, Jyoti Devi, Rajni and others were present during the event.