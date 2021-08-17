Chenab Valley being used as experimental lab: Tak

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 17: Lambasting Bhartiya Janta Party for playing politics of chaos and fear, former Member Legislative Council and member Political Affairs Committee of Peoples Democratic Party Firdous Tak today said that Chenab Valley was being used as experimental lab by the fanatic forces, which are eying power by creating division among people.

“Be aware about the forces that are spreading fear in the minds of people on various pretext in order to plunge the society in chaos ahead of the next Assembly elections in the erstwhile State”, Tak said while addressing a meeting of PDP district executive committee of Ramban, here today in presence of state secretary Imtiyaz Shan, Media Coordinator Choudhary Parvez Wafa and district president Shahbaz Mirza.

The former legislator said that proposed delimitation exercise is mostly focused on the Assembly segments of Chenab Valley where the ruling BJP is aiming to redefine boundaries of Assembly segments for their own political gains. “BJP has always used the sensitivity of this mountainous region for its own political gains and once again a sinister plan is under execution to create wedge among the people”.

He said that Chenab Region has its own political and economic place in Jammu and Kashmir but it is facing serious administrative apathy adding to the miseries of common masses. He said that people were running from pillar to post for redressal of their grievances as there was complete disconnect between the masses and officials.

Addressing the meeting, state secretary (Incharge Ramban-Banihal-Gool) Imtiyaz Shan said that situation has worsen in this mountainous region due to the disconnect between the masses and administration. “The Central and State sponsored schemes are being executed only on papers and common masses are running from pillar to post for redressal of their grievances”, he said.

Shan said that PDP workers stand with the party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in her resolve to fight for the honour and dignity of people. He exhorted upon the party workers to reach out to the people at the grassroots level in order to strengthen the organization.

Media Coordinator Choudhary Parvez Wafa said that Mehbooba Mufti is representing not only the aspirations of common masses but even her political opponents.