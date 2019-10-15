SCOPE, IOE Geneva to strengthen Sustainable Business Environment

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and International Organization of Employers (IOE), Geneva has decided to work together to strengthen Sustainable Business.

Director General, SCOPE, Atul Sobti welcomed Roberto Saurez Santos, the Secretary General of IOE Geneva at SCOPE Headquarters.

IOE is the representative of global employers in ILO, across the UN, G20 and other emerging forums advocating in the areas of business in social and employment policy.

During the meeting, which was attended by senior representatives from Public Sector Enterprises, fruitful discussions were held on various employment and policy issues.

SCOPE and IOE have mutually agreed to work in future on areas of common interests.