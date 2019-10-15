Nirmal Singh meets Governor

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Speaker Dr Nirmal Singh meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar.
Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Oct 15: Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly, Dr. Nirmal Singh today met Governor Satya Pal Malik here at Raj Bhavan.
The Governor and Dr. Singh held wide ranging discussions on the overall situation in Jammu & Kashmir and other important matters related to the welfare and socio-economic development of people.

