SCOPE, CCL sign MoU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE)-apex body of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) and Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), USA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a study on ‘Developing Future Fluent Leaders in PSEs.’

A handout stated that both SCOPE and CCL are engaged in learning and development with focus on effective leadership development.

The MoU was signed between Atul Sobti, Director General SCOPE and Muniinder Anand, MD-India & South Asia, CCL.

The MoU aims at conducting a study on assessing the prevailing leadership gaps and curating a learning module on developing effective and efficient leaders in the Indian Public Sector.

The study shall adopt a qualitative and quantitative research methodology based on responses and experiences of the present leadership which would be further analyzed to identify relevant skills, mind sets and experiences for future-fluent PSE leader in India.