DDC Udhampur inspects progress on Devika Project

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 6: District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla, today inspected pace of progress of ongoing developmental works being executed by UEED under holy Devika Project.

At the onset, Superintendent Engineer UEED, Rakesh Gupta briefed about the progress of ongoing developmental works of prestigious project. He informed that about 40 km sewerage pipe has been laid and 700 main holes have been constructed and 100% land has been handed over to the department and work is going on in full swing with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The DDC issued strict directions for increasing the men and machinery for timely completion of the project. He also directed the executing agencies to ensure that engineers are stationed at the site and update the progress on daily basis.

The Executing agency was directed to use the material dually vetted by the technical committee to ensure quality of the work.

The DDC further asked for permanent restoration of roads where pipes have been laid down and clearance of the dumping sites to avoid inconvenience to the general public.