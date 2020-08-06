Residents protest for lifting restrictions in locality

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 6: Up in arms against continuous sealing of their area, inhabitants of Ward number 7 of Reasi held a strong protest demonstration and demanded lifting of barbed wires from the entrance points.

The area was declared Red Zone and sealed after three travellers were found positive in Ward Number 7 on 14th July. On 24th of July, one woman from the same Ward was also tested positive for COVID-19 following which the administration declared Ward Number 5 and 8 also as containment zones thereby completely barring all activities, movement in these three wards.

The ward residents complaint that all the positive persons have turned negative and returned home but the administration was not lifting the restrictions. “We are not allowed to visit doctors for health check up , to buy medicines,” said Yog Raj Mengi adding that more than 200 families were put under confinement for no reasons.