Non plying of matadors puts people to hardships: Mahajan

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 6: Beopar Mandal Vijaypur, president, Surinder Mahajan today made an appeal to the Government to allow the matadors and mini buses to operate in Vijaypur tehsil as people especially those from border and remote villages are facing many hardships in reaching Vijaypur and other towns for their daily work.

Talking to reporters at Vijaypur near here, today, Mahajan said that after the unlock by District Development Commissioner, Samba on August 4 the mini buses and matadors were not allowed to ply on the roads which has led to the problems of the people especially from the rural belt in visiting the towns and other places in connection with their routine work or purchase of commodities for daily household use.

He said that Beopar Mandal is fully cooperating with Government and SOPs issued by it from time to time but at the same time we request the authorities of the district Samba to look into this grave issue which has put the people to many hardships.

He said every person can’t have his conveyance and hence they are held up due to non plying of matadors and mini buses in Vijaypur Ramnagar and other areas of district Samba.

He sought immediate intervention of the district administration in the matter so that this grave issue is settled.