DDC Samba gives away scooties to specially-abled persons

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 6: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Samba, Rohit Khajuria today handed over motorized tricycles (scooties) to thirteen specially-abled persons of district at a specially organized programme by Department of Social Welfare, here at DC office.

On the occasion, District Social Welfare Officer, Deep Kumar, presented details about the various schemes offered by Social Welfare Department meant for the welfare of specially-abled persons including , motorized Tri-cycles, wheel Chairs, tri-cycle, Pensions, locomotive assistance material (Crutches), Prosthetic aids and other benefits.

The DDC, while addressing the specially-abled persons, said that there is a need for supporting and making suitable environment for specially abled persons for their empowerment. He said that specially abled persons are part and parcel of our society and every endeavor should be made to ensure their well being.

He also interacted with specially-abled persons and hailed the efforts of Social Welfare Department towards socio-economic welfare of different sections of the society. He also complimented the department for organizing the motorized tricycle distribution camp amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries provided the aid were Sushil Kumar son of Sardari Lal; Vikey son of Jaggatar Ram; Som Dutt son of Jabro Ram; Jai Ram Sharma son of Bhishan Dass; Deepak Gupta son of Vijay Kumar, Altaf Hussain son of Haji Younis; Jagdish Sharma son of Fateh Sharma; Sat Paul son of Mansa Ram; Rekha Luthra Daughter of Tarseem Kumar; Renu Devi Daughter of Ravi Singh; Avtar Singh son of Puran Singh; Balwan Chand son of Lal Chand and Tara Chand son of Gian Chand.

The scooties were provided by the J&K Rehabilitation Council under the Social Welfare Department.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jitender Mishra; Chief Medical Officer, Rajinder Samyal; Assistant Road Transport officer, Rehana Tabassum besides other district officers and staff of social welfare department were also present.