Scindia may form advisory group to cover small airlines, Star Air and Turbo Megha to be on board

NEW DELHI, Sept 8: With small airlines having distinct needs compared to large commercial airlines, the Civil Aviation Ministry is considering a proposal to set up another advisory group focusing on policy support and challenges faced by them.

There is a general perception among the small airlines that the big airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara get most attention of the government while their interests remain ignored. An official aware of the development told UNI that several new airlines have come up after the Udan scheme was launched and their needs are different from those of large airlines.

“The proposal has been mooted and would be finalised after due approval of Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia,” he said.

Dhiraj Mathur, former partner at PwC and aviation sector expert, welcomed the proposed move, noting that a special dispensation for small airlines is required.

‘The smaller airlines have distinct needs which are unique to them. They don’t have the resources of the larger airlines both in terms of financial as well as human resource. Hence, they need special treatment. They need differential policy framework,” Mathur told UNI.

Aviation industry sources said Ghodawat group aviation arm Star Air and Turbo Megha Airways among others are being considered for membership of the proposed advisory group.

Scindia had earlier formed three key advisory panels with members from private players such as Adani group, IndiGo and SpiceJet to advise him on various sectoral issues.

The three advisory groups with the Minister as Chairman are on airlines, airports, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), cargo, Flight Training Organisation (FTO) and ground-handling.

(UNI)