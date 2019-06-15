Scientists improve stability and efficiency of solar cells

NEW DELHI, June 15: Scientists have improved stability and efficiency of solar cells by using Copper iodide interlayer to achieve increased stability and efficiency in perovskite elements, a promising material for manufacturing solar cells.

This was done by researchers from the National University of Science and Technology MISiS (NUST MISiS) in collaboration with the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Frumkin Institute of Physical chemistry and Electrochemistry and the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy.

Perovskites are a relatively new class of semiconductors used in optoelectronics, which are considered to be an efficient alternative to the silicone that is traditionally used in solar cells. To solve the main issue instability the scientists turned to methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3).

”Photovoltaic MAPbI3 film crystallizes on the surface of the transport layer to ensure positive charge transport (in our case, nickel oxide, or NiO),” said Danila Saranin, research fellow at NUST MISiS’ Laboratory for Advanced Solar Energy.

”Continuous exposure to light and subsequent heating causes perovskite solar cells with photovoltaic MAPbI3 film to release free iodine and hydroiodic acid that damage the interface between the perovskite and NiO layers, causing defects and thus significantly decreasing the device’s stability and performance.”

To solve this problem, the researchers introduced a copper iodide interlayer, a semiconducting layer between the perovskite and the NiO hole transporting layers.

”Like the perovskite material that we used, this material does not induce the rapid degradation that causes the release of iodine compounds under light exposure,” Saranin said.

”Moreover, the additional p-layer enables better collection of positive charge carriers, significantly reducing the concentration of defects between the perovskite absorber and the hole transporting layers.”

The idea to stabilise a similarly structured perovskite element and a photovoltaic layer with an organic interlayer is not new, the scientists explained, adding that the materials used by other scientific teams were expensive and difficult to synthesize (such as derivatives of metal-organic compound ferrocene or small-molecule organic semiconductors).

NUST MISiS scientists and their colleagues were the first to attempt introducing copper iodide, an inorganic material that is far more accessible and easier to use, to the structure.

According to their observations, altering the perovskite solar cell’s structure allowed the researchers to improve the stability of its performance by an average of 40 per cent while increasing its efficiency up to 15.2 per cent.

The scientists state that the manufactured cell is less than 1 micron thick, which makes it ten times thinner than silicon-based solar cells.

Next, the researchers are planning to create a similar interlayer for stabilising negative charge transfer and scale their technology upto size of a widescreen module.

(UNI)