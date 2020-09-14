Schools to re-open for class 9-12 on voluntary basis from Sept 21

No decision taken for higher education institutions

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Sept 14: Notwithstanding the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department is all set to re-open the schools for classes 9-12 on voluntary basis from September 21 even as the Higher Education Department is assessing the situation and has not yet taken any decision in this regard.

According to Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon- Principal Secretary School Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory would follow the Central Government guidelines for partial re-opening of schools from September 21 and there would be no deviation on the same.

“Yes, we are going to re-open the schools for classes 9-12 from September 21 and the preparatory phase is going on this regard with all SOPs in place, as already notified by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” Dr Samoon told the Excelsior.

It may be recalled that on August 29, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued guidelines for Unlock 4 and allowed partial reopening of schools from September 21. As per the guidelines, the students from class 9-12 will be permitted to go to school with prior consent from parents and only 50 percent of the teaching and non-teaching staff will be called in while maintaining staggered class room activities with mandatory six feet physical distance and other COVID-19 safety measures.

Even as the Union Health Ministry also issued guidelines for re-opening of higher educational institutions as well as skill training centres from September 21, the Higher Education Department has not yet taken a call on the same.

“We are assessing the situation as the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing even as successful conduct of NEET and JEE exams has built confidence but a final decision can be taken only after taking all aspect into consideration by the ending of this week,” said Talat Parvez Rohella.

Pertinent to mention here that schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have been lying closed for the last around six months when the lockdown was enforced in the entire country because of Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines for Unlock 4, schools have been now allowed to partially re-open for class 9-12 from September 21 while maintaining mandatory six feet physical distance and other COVID-19 safety measures.

No sharing of notebooks, pens/pencils, water bottles etc among students, prohibition of assemblies and sports, encouraging online learning, entry of only asymptomatic persons are some of the Health Ministry’s guidelines for partial reopening of the schools, according to which written consent of the students’ parents or guardians will be required and such visits for teacher-student interactions must be organized in a staggered manner.

As per the SOP, a seating arrangement has to be made to ensure a distance of 6 feet between chairs, desks etc and the teaching faculty will ensure that they themselves and students wear masks throughout the conduct of the teaching/guidance activities. Cafeteria/mess facility, if any within the premises, shall remain closed.

For ensuring queue management inside and outside the premises, specific markings on the floor with a gap of 6 feet may be made and similarly, physical distancing shall also be maintained in staff rooms, office areas including reception area and other places.

“Weather permitting, outdoor spaces may be utilized for conducting teacher-student interactions, keeping in view the safety and security of students and physical distancing protocols while the concerned teaching and non-teaching employees (up to 50 per cent of the strength) may be called to schools for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work,” said the guidelines.

Installation and use of the Aarogya Setu App may be advised wherever feasible while appropriate back-up stock of personal protection items like face covers/masks, visors, hand sanitizers etc shall be made available by management to the teachers and employees.

“Provide an adequate supply of thermal guns, alcohol wipes or 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solutions and disposable paper towels, soap, IEC materials on COVID. Pulse oximeter to check oxygen saturation levels of any symptomatic person must be arranged,” the guidelines stated.

The guidelines also call for ensuring regular counselling for students and teachers reporting mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Entrance should have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions while for conduct of skill-based training in workshops/laboratories, a floor area of 4 square metre per person should be made available for working on equipment or work stations.

Before beginning of classes and at the end of the day, guidelines say that cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1 pc sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, chairs, benches, washroom fixtures, etc) to be made mandatory in all class rooms, laboratories, lockers, parking areas, other common areas etc.

Further, all employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions shall take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the students.

If transportation facility is being managed by the school, proper physical distancing, sanitization of buses/other transport vehicles (with 1% sodium hypochlorite) shall be ensured.

Prior to resumption of activities, all work areas intended for teaching/demonstrations etc, including laboratories, other common utility areas shall be sanitized with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution, with particular attention to frequently touched surfaces. Schools that were used as quarantine centres will be properly sanitized and deep cleaned before partial functioning is resumed.

The guidelines make it clear that in case a student/teacher/ employee develops symptoms, the ill person should be in a room or area where they are isolated from others and the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) should be informed.