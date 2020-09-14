Devise institutional mechanism for sustained handholding of students: LG

*Chairs BOG meet of Sainik School Manasbal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha chaired the 16th Board of Governors meeting of J&K Sainik School, Manasbal at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Lt Governor took stock of the functioning of J&K Sainik School, Manasbal and appreciated the role being played by them in imparting quality education. He also directed the board to encourage more and more students to join the Armed Forces in addition to other civilian disciplines. He also congratulated the school for substantial improvement in the academic results over the past 4 years and producing a number of successful candidates who have excelled at national and international platforms.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor called all stakeholders for devising an institutional mechanism for sustained handholding of students and for incorporating novel methods for imparting education taking benefit of the information technology. He also encouraged to seek students’ feedback for bringing improvements in the curriculum and teaching methodology.

Terming education as the catalysing force behind every positive change in the society, the Lt Governor said that education transforms humans into assets for the society. He also hailed the New Education Policy and said that it would empower the youth for nation-building.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the school administration to take the school at par with the best schools of the country for which the government would continue to provide all necessary support. He also appreciated the exceptional results shown by the students in board exams during the past couple of years.

Principal of the School, N. A. Dar also informed the Lt Governor that the entrance exam for class 6 and class 9 for session 2020 have been postponed due to Covid-19 and shall be conducted in the first week of October 2020.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, AK Mehta; Principal Secretary, School Education, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar; Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, M. Raju; Chief of the Staff, XV Corps, Maj. Gen GS Kahlon; Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik and Principal J&K Sainik School, Manasbal, N. A. Dar were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor met a number of delegations including Sandeep Chattoo, Owner, Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC), Shabir Ahmad Nengroo, Cricketer, Er. Irfan banka, Founder & Chairman, J&K RTI Foundation.

Chattoo briefed the Lt Governor about the journey of RKFC and informed the Lt Governor about different ways by which RKFC has engaged the youth of Kashmir valley in the sport of Football.

The Lt Governor observed that the youth in Jammu & Kashmir have huge potential and with proper nurturing and training in sports, the UT can produce world class sportspersons.

While interacting with Shabir Ahmad Nengroo, Lt Governor praised his spirit of sportsmanship and said that he is an inspiration for a large number young people. The Lt Governor appreciated his dedication and hard work in the field of cricket and assured him full support and wished him success in future endeavors.

Founder &Chairman, J&K RTI Foundation, Irfan Banka briefed Lt Governor about the initiatives taken by his organization for the welfare of people.

Lt Governor while appreciating the efforts and work being done by all the people above assured them that his Government will always stand next to all such people who come forward to make this Society better and work for the welfare of common masses through different ways. He motivated them to continue their work towards the welfare of the people.