Protest demonstrations, public meetings, Webinars mark observance of Balidan Diwas by KPs

JAMMU, Sept 14: Kashmiri Pandits organised various programmes to observe the 32nd Balidan Diwas today.

A demonstration was jointly held by Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) and Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) in front of Raj Bhawan where glowing tributes were paid to Martyr Tika Lal Taploo who was assassinated by the terrorists on this day in 1989 at Srinagar.

The demonstration was led by YAIKS chief and convener, GKPD, R K Bhat. While paying tributes to Taploo former vice president of BJP and other martyrs, he said they laid down their lives for national interests and fighting terrorism. He recalled all the martyrs including community intellectuals, leaders, academicians and legal luminaries who were martyred by anti national forces and Pak raiders since 1947.

He said “This Balidan Diwas reminds us to keep our culture and traditions alive where ever we live but our final goal is Kashmir where from the community has been hounded out by terrorist over 31 years back but we will not rest till the goal is achieved”.

He reiterated the demand of resettlement of the community in Reshwar to connect it to its lost roots, identity along with political empowerment and IDP status. He also demanded constitution of Apex Committee under HM of India and protection of all religious shrines of Pandits in Valley besides guarantee of employment to youth as well as over aged people.

A memorandum was also submitted to Lt Governor highlighting the demands.

Panun Kashmir (PK) observed the Balidan Diwas in commemoration of martyrdom of Pandit Tika Lal Taploo and the persecution that was inflicted upon the KPs in the Valley. The programme was attended by Virender Raina, president, PK, Upinder Kaul and Kamal Bhagati its general secretary, Ashok Chrungoo, Sammeer Bhat, Vimla Chrungoo, Vijay Saproo, Santosh Sharma, P K Durani, P K Bhan and Kewal Krishan Koul. On the occasion PK activists took a solemn pledge to re-establish community in the newly carved homeland in Kashmir as per the Margdarshan resolution.

On the occasion of Balidan Diwas, All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) and its affiliated units across India and abroad paid rich tributes to the martyrs, through a webinar. The panellists recounted the brutalities inflicted on the martyrs. They counted their phase of traumatic experience in displacement.

The panellists included president AIKS Col. (Retd) Tej Tikoo, Dr S K Handoo, president KSS, Faridabad, Sanjay Raina, president KSS, Chandigarh, Dr Sanjay Dhar President KPS Mumbai, Bina Misri president Kashmir Sabha Kolkata, Rajesh Raina former president KPS Amritsar, Sunil Saraf president KHS Telangana, VK Bhat president KPCC Ghaziabad, Kamal Hak president KMWA Noida, Rajiv Koul president KS Vadodara, AK Wattal president Kashmir Sabha Ambala, Dr Shakun Malik president KOA, USA and Sandeep Tickoo president Kashmir Sabha, Johannesburg.

KP Sabha Jammu observed two minutes silence in memory of those members of the community who laid down their lives while the community was facing the persecution at the hands of terrorists and Jehadis in Valley. The members resolved that the Sabha will make efforts to provide all support to Government by ensuring return and rehabilitation of Pandits to Valley with dignity, honour and full sense of security.

Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) observed Balidan Diwas as Black Day all over the country where the activists of the organisation are putting up.

KPC general secretary, H L Saraf, vice president Tej Pandita, secretary, Susheel Bhat and others paid rich tributes to all KP martyrs, martyrs of Jammu and members of security forces who laid down their lives in last 31 years while fighting terrorism in J&K and said that their sacrifices will not go waste as country is all set to win its war against the terrorism and external forces supporting them. They reiterated the demand of settling the community by carving out in Kashyap State in Kashmir.

All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) organised a programme at ASKPC Bhawan Durga Nagar where rich tributes were paid to community martyrs including Tika Lal Taploo and Prem Nath Bhat. The programme was held under the leadership of ASKPC president, R K Wangnoo. He said with the killing of Taploo, terrorists and separatists declared psychological war against the community forcing them to leave their birth place.

Ravinder Raina, vice president ASKPC said that Pandits be resettled in Kashmir on their own terms and conditions by addressing their geo-political aspirations. Senior advocate Kashmiri Lal, B B Gosani, general secretary ASKPC, Ravi Raina, Shuban Ji, B K Wantoo, R K Pandita and Ghanshyam Gratoo also paid tributes to martyrs on the occasion.

Kashmiri Pandits and BJP activists observed the Balidan Diwas at Sheetal Nath, Srinagar today and paid rich tributes to Taploo and other martyrs including Pt Prem Nath Bhat, former Session Judge, Neelkant Ganjoo, ex Director Radio Kashmir Lass Kaul besides members of security forces and other nationalist people of J&K who laid their lives fighting terrorism.

BJP leaders including district president Ashok Bhat, Dr Ashok Kaul, Rakesh Kaul, vice president Anantnag, Sheela Handoo, senior leader, Vijay Raina, Kiran Wali, Babloo Gosani, Subash Koul, Avtar Pandita, Rakesh Pandita, B L Choudhary, Subash Trakroo and others paid tributes to martyrs.

Panun Kashmir led by Vijay Bhat also paid glowing tributes to martyrs and reiterated the homeland demand as only alternative to the problems of Pandits. Ravinder Jalali, convener PK recalled the leadership qualities of Taploo whom he described a great nationalist who never compromised with his principles.

KP Volunteers also observed the Balidan Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of those KPs and brave heart belt forces was sacrificed their lives keeping nationalism alive in Kashmir. The programme was organised by Vikram Kaul social activist at Muthi Ghat. Vijay Bharti brother of martyr Ajay Bharti also participated and paid glowing tributes to the all those community members who laid down their lives in fighting terrorism in Kashmir. Others who paid tributes included Kuldeep Raina chairman Smajik Vikas Sangthan, Virender Rawal founder president Vyth. On the occasion Sharandajali song by Athrot was also released.

Kashmiri Khatri Maha Sabha led by Ramesh Chander Mahajan also observed Balidan Diwas and paid glowing tributes to martyrs.

Peer Panchal led by Ramesh Hangloo also organised a Sharadan Jali programme at Radio Sharda 90.4 in which glowing tributes were paid to martyrs by Vijay Kaul, Bihari Kak, Jaikrishan Raina and others. A special programme on the sacrifices and role of martyrs was broadcast on Radio Sharda.

N C Minority Cell led by M K Yogi also paid glowing tributes to martyrs while JTC organised a function at Jagti in which glowing tributes were paid to martyrs by its president Shadi Lal Pandita.

Displaced District BJP held a function at Jagti under the leadership of Shiban Ji Pandita in which rich tributes were paid to martyrs. Others who paid tributes included Vimal Raina and Virender Kuchroo president displaced corporators and councillors.