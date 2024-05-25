Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: NextGen Edu Scholarship 2024-25

Description: Buddy4Study in collaboration with EY Global Delivery Services is inviting applications through NextGen Edu Scholarship 2024-25- a social impact initiative. Class 11 students enrolled in private or government schools across India are eligible to receive financial support for their studies.

Eligibility: Students studying in Class 11 at any private/government school across India are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% in their Class 10. They must have an annual family income up to INR 3 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of INR 15,000

Last Date to Apply: 26-06-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/EYGDS1

Scholarship Name 2: UK-India TOEFL Scholarship 2024

Description: UK-India TOEFL Scholarship 2024 is a program that supports Indian students pursuing full-time UG/PG studies in the UK. This opportunity is offered by the Educational Testing Service (ETS), in collaboration with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU).

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens applying to undergraduate or postgraduate courses at UK universities. Applicants must have taken the TOEFL iBT test between April 1 and July 15, 2024, with a minimum score of 75.

Prizes & Rewards: A one-time scholarship of ?2,50,000 each for 10 students

Last Date to Apply: 15-07-2024

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/TOEF1

Scholarship Name 3: ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024

Description: ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024 is a joint initiative of the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India for Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, and diploma holders.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals aged between 18-45 years. Applicants must be Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, or diploma holders with a a valid Aadhaar card.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 and a certificate of completion

Last Date to Apply: 01-10-2024

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/ICRA1