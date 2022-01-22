Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: IIM Ahmedabad Research Assistantship – Centre for Digital Transformation 2022

Description: IIM Ahmedabad Research Assistantship – Centre for Digital Transformation 2022 is a research opportunity offered to Master’s or Ph.D. degree holders.

Eligibility: The assistantship is open for candidates who hold a Master’s or Ph.D. degree in Management/Information Systems/Engineering/Computer Science/Mathematics or Social and Economic related disciplines.

Prizes & Rewards: Variable awards

Last Date to Apply: 06-02-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: HDFC Ltd’s Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2021-22

Description: HDFC Ltd’s Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2021-22 aims to provide financial assistance to students to continue their education from Class 9 to graduation level (General and Professional), especially those who have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligibility: Indian students who have either lost their parent(s)/earning members or whose family members have lost their employment (or livelihood) during the pandemic.

Currently studying in Class 9 to Undergraduate (including general and professional courses) level.

Annual family income must not be greater than INR 6,00,000 (6 lakh) from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: 15-02-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Kotak Shiksha Nidhi

Description: Kotak Shiksha Nidhi invites applications from school and college students who have lost a primary earning member of their family due to COVID-19, for continuity of their education from Class 1st to diploma and graduation level courses.

Eligibility: Loss of both parents

Loss of one of the parents

Loss of primary earning member of the family (other than parents)

Applicants must be school or college going students aged between age 6 to 22 years i.e., class 1 to diploma or graduation course

Prizes & Rewards: Terms and Conditions Apply. Selection and the quantum of assistance under Kotak Shiksha Nidhi will be based on fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and will be at the discretion of Kotak Education Foundation.

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

