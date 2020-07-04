Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from BE/BTech/ME/MTech degree holders. The fellows will be required to pursue research in the area of innovative technology at DRDO’s Young Scientist Laboratory.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a first-division BE/BTech degree in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Service with CSIR-UGC (NET)/GATE qualification or a postgraduate (ME/MTech) degree in the same fields with first division at both graduate and postgraduate level. OR, The candidates must hold a first-division BE/BTech degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Instrumentation Engineering with CSIR-UGC (NET)/GATE qualification or an ME/MTech degree in the same fields with first division at both graduate and postgraduate level. They must be below 28 years of age.

Prizes & Rewards: Stipend of INR 31,000 per month plus HRA

Last Date to Apply: 11-07-2020

Application mode: By post and via email

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/DRD6

Scholarship Name 2: DRDO Research Associateship 2020

Description: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for DRDO Research Associateship 2020 from PhD students in Ocean Sciences or relevant allied subjects preferably with experience in the field of Physical Oceanography.

Eligibility: The associateship is open for candidates who hold a PhD in Ocean Sciences or relevant allied subjects preferably with experience in the field of Physical Oceanography OR have 3 years of research or teaching experience after MTech (Ocean Technology)/ MS(Ocean Engineering) with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal in the field of Physical Oceanography. They should not be more than 35 years of age as on the closing date.

Prizes & Rewards: Monthly stipend of INR 54,000 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 15-07-2020

Application mode: By post

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/DRA3

Scholarship Name 3: STFC Meritorious Scholarship Programme

Description: Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited has announced this scholarship programme to provide financial assistance to students from underprivileged families of commercial transport drivers. Under this programme, selected students will receive multi-year scholarships for professional studies after Class 10 and Class 12.

Eligibility: Students currently enroled in Diploma/ITI/Polytechnic courses, or Graduation/Engineering (3-4 year) programmes may apply for this scholarship, if they have scored at least 60% marks in Class 10 and Class 12. Applicants must come from the family of a commercial transport driver with an overall family income of less than INR 4 Lakhs per year.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive INR 15,000/- per year for ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma studies (max. 3 years), and up to INR 35,000/- per year (max. 4 years) for graduation/engineering studies.

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/STFC1

In arrangement with www.buddy4study.com