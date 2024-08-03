Scaling Siachen Women riders’ tribute to fallen heroes

Sunny Dua

In an awe-inspiring display of patriotism and resilience, fifteen women riders from across India embarked on a grueling ten-day motorcycle journey from Jammu to Siachen Base Camp in the touching Kargil in Union Territory of Ladakh. This ride, which spanned from July 18 to July 27, was not just an adventure but a heartfelt tribute to the valor and sacrifices of Indian soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War and continue to guard our borders under the harshest conditions.

Led by seasoned biker from Jammu Preeti Choudhary, the team of women riders, most of whom were either too young or not yet born during the Kargil War, rode thousands of kilometers to pay their respects to the fallen heroes and support the jawans stationed at the world’s highest battlefields. The journey was timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorating the victory and sacrifice of the 545 soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Vijay.

The expedition started at the Balidan Stambh in Jammu, with stops planned at crucial landmarks including Qazigund, Kargil, Leh, Diskit, and Panamik before reaching the Siachen Base Camp at an altitude of 12,000 feet. The riders traversed challenging terrains, including the world’s highest motorable pass, Khardungla, and the formidable Zojila Pass. The ride was supported by Indian Oil, with riding gear provided by Lone Ranger, Delhi, and additional support from NazranaJewellers and local authorities.

The team comprised women from various parts of India, including Rushali, a 19-year-old from Samba; Dr. Indu Vallabhneni from Vijayawada; Shivani Pawar and Himani Sharma from Akhnoor; Divya Sharma, Neha Choudhary, Arti Malhotra, and Jhanvi Kapoor from Jammu; Jyoti Sharma from Delhi; Shivani Gaurav from Bihar; and sisters Nisha and Jyoti Agnihotri from Ramnagar. Supporting the team were Varun Dogra, Rishi Chowdhary from Jammu, and Nitish Singhal from Delhi.

The ride was not without its hardships. Riders faced severe weather conditions, altitude sickness, and physical exhaustion. At times the riders even braved rains to reach their destinations well in time. Despite these challenges, their spirit remained unbroken. For many, like Jyoti Sharma from Delhi, this was their first ride, and the experience was both humbling and empowering. The riders carried the Indian tricolor with them, symbolizing their deep sense of national pride and gratitude towards the soldiers.

Preeti Choudhary, who has been riding for seventeen years and runs the Shakti Udghosh Foundation, led this expedition. Her foundation trains girls for the armed forces and police, instilling in them a sense of nationalism and resilience. This ride was a practical extension of her mission, demonstrating that women can overcome societal limitations and contribute to the nation’s pride.

As they rode through the challenging terrains, the women made stops to honor the soldiers and their sacrifices. They brought back soil from Kargil, symbolizing their connection to the historic battleground. The journey was a profound experience, making them relive the moments of valor and sacrifice, beyond just the stories they had heard or read about.

This expedition was more than just a ride; it was a powerful statement of respect, unity, and empowerment. It highlighted the spirit of the Indian women who, fueled by patriotism and a desire to honor their nation’s heroes, undertook a challenging journey to one of the most inhospitable terrains in the world.

As India continues to strive towards becoming a global leader, such initiatives reflect the growing recognition of women’s contributions and the breaking down of traditional barriers. These women riders have not only honored the brave hearts of the Kargil War but have also set a precedent for future generations to follow.Their journey, filled with challenges and triumphs, is a story of courage, patriotism, and empowerment that will inspire many more to rise above limitations and ride with pride.

Speaking to Daily Excelsior, Preeti Choudhary said that the ride coincided with three occasion – the 25 years of Kargil War also knows as Operation Vijay – India’s military’s success over Pakistani incursion in the Kargil region where infiltrators were killed and status quo of Line of Control (LoC) restored. Second was 40 years of Operation Meghdoot- Indian Army’s operation to take full control of highest battlefield in the world, the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh and thirdly 76 years of Operation Bison – wherein Zoji La fell to the Pakistani raiders but this vital pass was recaptured before winter. Pakistani troops were pushed back to Matayan.

Named ‘RIDE WITH PRIDE’, this all girl contingent of bikers rode different motorcycles with a couple of them riding all the way from Delhi to Siachen Base Camp. Though many amongst these girls had already carried out some bike rides yet this was their first attempt to reach Siachin base camp after crossing world’s highest motorable pass Khardungla. Out of these 15 girl motorcycle riders, 19-years old Rushali was not even born when our soldiers fought and won Kargil War but the spirit of patriotism and heroic deeds of soldiers pulled her towards Himalayas.

Another 21 years old motorcyclist Dr Indu Vallabhneni from Vijayawada also ventured into the Himalayas while youngest member of the crew Nandani Singh (12) from Jammu went right up to the Siachen Base Camp as a pillion rider. For these young girls, driving up to the base camp where soldiers of 108 forward military outposts protect and guard our Ladakh Union Territory was a big achievement. They drove for approximately six hours from the town of Leh via one of the highest vehicle-accessible passes in the world, Khardung La at 17,582 feet and reached Siachin base camp to display women’s never-die spirit and patriotism.

The girl riders had all praise for security forces including army, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Advisor to LG UT of Ladakh, Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Prof. S. K Mehta. Vice-Chancellor University of Ladakh and representatives of other departments for being a big support to them and their expedition. Though at Qazigund the riders faced some hurdles, yet they don’t have any regret and term it as one of the hurdles that they crossed at ease.

Dr Indu from Vijayawada said, “I got my motorcycle transported to Jammu and from where joined the ride. Though the journey was challenging yet it taught us a lot. The ride was to display the power of soldier and women who reached highest battle field filled with enthusiasm and patriotism”. This ride, she added was also an answer to those who believe women can’t ride motorcycles, travel or stay alone. This ride made us assess the situation on the ground, get to know the terrain and climate in which our soldiers fight or guard borders.

Himani Sharma (24)who just completed her Masters said that this 10-day ride was divided in three parts – challenges, good memories and lessons. She added,” we developed a strong bonding with riders from different states of India, faced challenges yet stood on a common ground, displayed marvelous synchronization and got to know what conditions our soldiers face to keep our nation safe.

Jyoti Sharma from Delhi narrating her tale said, “we had goosebumps while riding to the Himalayas and especially when we had planned to meet soldiers or pay tribute to our fallen heroes at Kargil”. Having driven on this road earlier as well, she recalled that infrastructure has improved and many more facilities added enroute Siachin base camp. A food technologist and an entrepreneur by profession, Jyoti said, “As we set out on our motorcycles, we didn’t just embrace the thrill of the ride; we embraced the challenge that comes with being a woman. Riding through the open roads, we felt a sense of freedom, not just from the physical journey, but from the societal expectations that often weigh us down”.

As this journey demonstrates, the success of women riders transcends gender. While navigating a patriarchal society presents unique challenges, the support from men-be it fathers, brothers, friends, partners, or admirers-has been instrumental. Their encouragement, trust, and belief empower women to pursue their dreams and conquer any obstacle. It is the unwavering confidence of families and friends in these women that fuels their ambitions, inspiring others to embark on similar adventures. Ultimately, these rides stand as a testament to the resilience, strength, and indomitable spirit of women everywhere.

(The writer is senior journalist)