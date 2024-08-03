A monograph of Shiv Nirmohi

Ashok Sharma

Name of the Book-Duggar Sanskriti Ke Adheiyta- Prof.Shiv Nirmohi

Name of the Authors: Dr.Rajshri Shrivastava, Prof.( Dr.) Saurabh

Publisher – Saksham Books International,New Delhi ( India)

Year of Publication – 2023

Price- Rs 795.00

It is a matter of immense joy and pride that a couple from Sidharth Vishavvidalaya, Kapil Vastu ( U.P.)- Prof.Saurabh and his spouse Dr.Raj Shri Shrivastava ( Asstt.Prof.), have brought out a 172 page book ( Monograph) on the life and works of eminent Dogra writer ,historian and Padma Shree Awardee, Prof.Shiv Nirmohi.The 47 line Foreword to the book has been written by none other than Lieutenant Governor of J& K UT, Manoj Sinha while the comprehensive introduction to this book has been penned down by Prof Anil Tiwari, Prof of Philosophy and Culture, SMVDU,Katra,in which he has appreciated Prof. Nirmohi for doing valuable research on Dogra Culture & Heritage.The said book has been divided into six chapters.The introductory chapter deals with the birth and early life of Prof.Nirmohi who was born on July 09, 1937 to Sawan Mal and Aso Devi, in a respectable family at village Panthal,near Katra Vaishno Devi.He is the only brother to six sisters two of whom died at an early age.His childhood name was Shiv Dutt and he received his early education (upto standard7) at Panthal,Justice G D Sharma (Retd) being his class fellow.Bodh Raj was the Headmaster of the Middle School,which had five teachers in all.Shiv Dutt was greatly impressed by Krishan Dutt who was Sanskrit teacher.Shiv Dutt took keen interest in the co-curricular activities and was famous as a child artist in the village.He composed his first poem when he was just 4.

The second chapter titled’ Sangharsh se Sadhna’ ( From Struggle to Devotion) deals with Nirmohi’s tough struggle in life. He saw the brutal dance of barbarism during the partition of 1947.The family moved to Punjab in 1950.He passed 8th class from Makhu Colony and 10th from Ferozepur.He worked as a labourer with a Private Company for some time but continued to acquire Higher education.In 1956,he was appointed as a teacher in Govt. High School Hiranagar.During his tenure at Hiranagar,he wrote three books for children.As a teacher,Nirmohi worked at Hiranagar, Chenani, Reasi, Tikri, Panthal and Chiryai. At the same time,he acquired the qualification of MA (Hindi) and was appointed as Lecturer in GDC, Hiranagar.He also served in Govt.Degree College Udhampur,MAM College, Jammu,Govt.College of Education, Jammu & GCW, Udhampur and retired on superannuation in 1995.During his service in different colleges,he wrote around a dozen books.

The third chapter is titled ‘Sevanivriti se Shodhvriti (from Retirement to Research). After retirement, Prof.Nirmohi devoted himself wholeheartedly to research. From 1995 to 2023, he wrote continuously with two – three books being published every year.He settled at Udhampur in 2010 and has been conducting and writing his books from Udhampur since then.The fourth chapter titled ‘Yaatrayein’ ( Journey/ Travels) describes the travels that Nirmohi performed across the length and breadth of India. The fifth chapter titled ‘Nav Alankaran, Nav Samman’ ( Felicitations/ Honours) contains the rewards / honours conferred on Prof.Shiv Nirmohi.The list is long including State Award, Life Time Achievement Award and Padma Shri Award in 2020.

Besides, seven books authored by him stand awarded. The concluding chapter is titled ‘Shodh Sakaar’ which includes the published reviews by literary critics of 40 of the books authored by Prof.Shiv Nirmohi.In the epilogue,the authors have discussed the importance of research in detail.In short,the authors deserve appreciation for their hard work in compiling this highly motivational book,which summarises the life and contribution of Prof. Nirmohi in highlighting and spreading the Dogra culture across our country and the world.The book is highly useful for those pursuing research or interested in the fields of art, language, culture, heritage, sociology and archaeology and needs to be bought by libraries of universities and colleges.