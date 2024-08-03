Commemorative stamp on Wazir Mohd Hakla A recognition of his contribution to society

Dr Javaid Rahi

The Government of India issues commemorative stamps on the names of notable individuals to honour their unparalleled contributions, after their demise, in a variety of fields, including environmental issues, national integration, agricultural activities, national/international issues, games, aspects of nature, beautiful or rare flora and fauna, etc. A citation highlighting the life and contributions of the personality compiled by the Union Ministry of Communication & Technology’s Department of Post is also published to elaborate the work , as a part of the remembrance.

In this series, a postal stamp was issued to honour a member of the Gujjar community Chowdhary Wazir Mohd Hakla Poonchi from Jammu and Kashmir. It was for the first time that the contributions of the tribal community members who worked for the country and its cultural and social fabric were recognised at national level by the Department of Post. This gesture not only celebrates the legacy of Hakla Poonchi but also highlights the broader contributions of the Gujjar community for the nation especially during testing times.

On 26th of July 2024, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, released the commemorative postage stamp on Chowdhary Hakla Poonchi at Raj Bhavan Srinagar in presence of tribal elders, Gujjar community writers, and intellectuals.

Ch Wazir Mohammad Hakla was born in 1915 in the Gujjar village of Bandi Chechian, ( now located a Kilometre away from LOC) in Poonch District, to Chowdhary Fathey Mohammad and Makhani Bi. His father, a pastoralist, provided him with the basic education in Urdu, Persian, and Arabic, nurturing his early intellectual growth. From a young age, Ch Wazir Mohammad Hakla was a staunch nationalist. His passion for patriotism volunteered him to work in border areas of Poonch -Rajouri with the country’s forces during the Indo-Pak war in 1965 and 1971 and inspired community members.

Ch Wazir Mohammad Hakla devoted his entire life to the service and upliftment of the Gujjar community. His commitment to preserving rich cultural heritage and advocating for their rights left a lasting legacy. He passed away in 1977 at the age of 62, leaving behind a rich legacy of scholarship and community service.

Beside social reformer, Late Hakla was also a writer and for personal reading, over the years, he amassed an extensive collection of books on the history and culture of the Gujjar community and other related communities. His elder son Ch. Sakander Hayat Tariq, a retired government officer, established a library named after Ch Wazir Mohammad Hakla in Allaa Per area of Poonch town. The library, contains rare and invaluable books, and has become an essential resource for researchers studying the Gujjar community and their patriotism. It is widely regarded as an indispensable repository of knowledge, with many asserting that any research on Gujjars is incomplete without consulting the unique collection of books of Late Hakla.

Hakla was associated with a number of organisation across India and his contributions to the upliftment of marginalized sections of society, particularly the tribal communities of the region, were immense. He tirelessly advocated for the rights and welfare of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, not only in Jammu & Kashmir but also across India. His work emphasized promoting patriotism, communal harmony, and the secular fabric of the country, playing a vital role in fostering national integration.

His literary contributions include numerous articles and research papers on Gujjar history, culture, and the Gojri language. He also highlighted the challenges and issues faced by the Gujjar Bakarwal tribe. His writings were published in national and regional print media and are available in Radio archives bedside media of his time, communicating the community issues to a broader audience.

Speaking about the contribution of Mr. Hakla, Manoj Sinha the Lieutenant Governor stated that he was a staunch advocate for the rights of downtrodden communities and played a pivotal role in the movement demanding Scheduled Tribe status for the Gujjars and Bakarwals. His dedication to these causes was not just limited to rhetoric, as he actively worked towards uplifting the downtrodden sections of society, ensuring that the marginalized voices within his community were heard and their rights safeguarded.

He lauded the Gujjar Bakarwal community’s unwavering support for security forces in the fight against the nation’s enemies, urging them to continue identifying and isolating those who support and facilitate the terror ecosystem.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted Wazir Mohd Hakla Poonchi’s efforts to inspire the youth of the Gujjar Bakarwal community. He encouraged them to engage in patriotism , nation-building activities and to serve society selflessly. This legacy of service and commitment to the community has continued, with many Gujjar Bakarwal members contributing significantly in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The Gujjar community followed in the footsteps of Wazir Mohd Hakla Poonchi, embodying his values and principles.

He actively represented the Gujjars of Jammu and Kashmir at national conferences, seminars, and other significant events held across India. Through these platforms, he voiced the concerns of the Gujjar-Bakerwal communities, highlighting their struggles and advocating for their inclusion in the broader social and economic framework of the country.

Despite facing numerous challenges, the Late Ch Wazir Mohammad Hakla provided invaluable insights to the Gujjar community about their rights and advocated for their social and economic upliftment. He played a crucial role in educating the community about their rights and the importance of fighting against discrimination and inequality..

One of his significant contributions was his work towards securing Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Gujjar-Bakerwal communities of Jammu and Kashmir. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by these communities, Ch Hakla tirelessly worked for their recognition as a Scheduled Tribe, which was granted them in 1991. His persistent efforts, along with the support of other community leaders and activists, eventually led to the granting of ST status to the Gujjar-Bakerwal communities after long 14 years of his death.

The legacy of Ch Wazir Mohammad Hakla continues to thrive through his descendants, who have carried forward his mission of advocating for the Gujjar community. His son, Shamsher Hakla Poonch, is a prominent leader of national repute, known for his dedication to the community’s welfare. Shamsher Hakla’s contributions to the Gujjar cause are commendable.

Another son of Mr Hakla, Sakindar Hayat Tariq a retired govt officer, has established himself as an author of national repute. His literary works reflect a deep understanding of the community’s history and culture, and he continues to build on his father’s intellectual legacy. Sakindar Hayat Tariq’s writings are widely respected and contributes significantly to the broader discourse on the Gujjar community.

Ch Wazir Mohammad Hakla’s daughter, Ms. Akhter un Nisa, is associated with the Gurjar Desh Trust in Jammu. She is both a social reformer and a writer, playing a pivotal role in advancing the cause of the Gujjar community through her work.

The house of Wazir Mohammad Hakla remains a vibrant hub of social and cultural activities, fostering the development of the Gujjar community. This legacy of activism and intellectual pursuit extends to his grandsons, Zahir Rana and Javaid Rana, who are also accomplished writers. Their works contribute to the rich tapestry of Gujjar literature and ensure that the community’s stories and struggles are documented and shared with a broader audience. The continued engagement of Ch Wazir Mohammad Hakla’s family in social, cultural, and intellectual endeavors underscores the enduring impact of his life’s work and the strong legacy he left behind.