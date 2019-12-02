SC/ST creamy layer exclusion from quota: Centre seeks review, says refer matter to 7-judge bench

NEW DELHI: The Centre urged the Supreme Court on Monday to refer its last year’s verdict excluding the creamy layer within the SC/ST community from reservation benefits to a 7-judge bench for a review.

A 5-judge Constitution bench in 2018 held that the well-off members of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities cannot be granted the benefits of reservation in college admissions and Government jobs.

The top court in the Jarnail Singh case had said that the Constitutional courts in implementing the principal of reservation will be within their jurisdiction to exclude the creamy layer from such groups or sub-groups from quota benefits by applying the principle of equality.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant took note of the submissions of Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, that the matter be referred to a 7-judge bench as the creamy layer exclusion principle cannot be made applicable to SCs and STs. (AGENCIES)