Jaishankar, Swedish FM vow to step up counter terror cooperation

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde and resolved to step up cooperation in international platforms to combat the challenge of terrorism.

Their talks come during the ongoing visit of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

“Wide-ranging conversation with Swedish FM Ann Linde. Discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in environment, manufacturing, health and Smart Cities. Urged greater mobility of Indian talent,” Jaishankar tweeted after the talks.

“Strong identity of views on multilateralism. We agreed on a new consultation mechanism. Will cooperate closely in the UN,” he said.

Jaishankar said he also discussed with Linde the challenge of terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism. (AGENCIES)