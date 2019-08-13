SC refuses to pass any order on Jammu and Kashmir, says govt must be given time

New Delhi: Hearing a petition on Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to intervene on the matter and pass any order. The court, however, noted that the current situation in J&K was “very sensitive” and the government should ensure that there is no loss of life.

The court’s observations have come as a big boost for the Central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which on August 5 abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The state is also set to be divided into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh starting October 31. A law has already been enacted by Parliament to this effect.

Hearing a petition filed by Tehseen Poonawalla seeking withdrawal of restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code and other measures like blocking of phone lines, Internet and news channels in Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court asked the government as to how long all these measures would continue.

Replying to the court, the Attorney General KK Venugopal said: “We are reviewing the situation on a day-to-day basis. We have to ensure that law and order situation in J&K is maintained. It is a highly sensitive situation; it’s in the interest of everyone. Not a single drop of blood has been shed, no one has died.”

Stating that the Union government must be given some time to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, the top court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

“We will see what happens,” the Supreme Court bench said, adding they needed to see the real picture before passing any order.

Arguing its case before the court, the Centre made a reference to the July 2016 agitation in Kashmir following the encounter of terrorist Burhan Wani and said it will take a few days to restore normalcy there.

The hearing in the Supreme Court on the petition came a day after Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha was celebrated peacefully in the state. Officials said barring some isolated incidents of protests, the situation in Kashmir was largely peaceful amid relaxation in restrictions.

The government is also planning to celebrate the Independence Day on August 15 in a grand manner, with officials saying dress rehearsals were underway for the same.