SC notice to Centre, others on plea against web series ‘Mirzapur’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from the Centre, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd on a plea which has alleged that web series ‘Mirzapur’ has “completely tarnished” the historical and cultural image of the place by showing it as a “city of goons”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notices on the plea which alleged that showing “shameless things” in the name of Mirzapur is an insult to the rich culture of the city.

The petitioner, Mirzapur-resident Sujeet Kumar Singh, said he has filed the plea to protect the “historical and cultural value” of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. (AGENCIES)