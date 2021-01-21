NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from the Centre, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd on a plea which has alleged that web series ‘Mirzapur’ has “completely tarnished” the historical and cultural image of the place by showing it as a “city of goons”.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notices on the plea which alleged that showing “shameless things” in the name of Mirzapur is an insult to the rich culture of the city.
The petitioner, Mirzapur-resident Sujeet Kumar Singh, said he has filed the plea to protect the “historical and cultural value” of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. (AGENCIES)
SC notice to Centre, others on plea against web series ‘Mirzapur’
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from the Centre, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd on a plea which has alleged that web series ‘Mirzapur’ has “completely tarnished” the historical and cultural image of the place by showing it as a “city of goons”.