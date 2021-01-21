KISHTWAR: Anti Corruption Bureau has registered a case under FIR No. 01/2021 u/s 5(1)(c), 5(1)(d) r/w Section 5(2) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 & sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468 & 471 RPC against the then officers/officials of RDD, Block Warwan namely Syed Tariq Suharwardhy S/o Sh. M.A Suharwardhy R/o Near JK Bank Doda, Tehsil & District Doda the then BDO Block Warwan, Riaz Ahmed Lone S/o Abdul Gaffar Lone R/o Near HSS School Yourda, Tehsil Marwah District Kishtwar the then BDO Block Warwan, Ashok Kumar S/o Roop Kumar R/o Village Pochhal Tehsil & District Kishtwar AEE, REW Kishtwar, Haroon Rashid S/o Abdul Rashid R/o Village Huller Kishtwar the then Technical Assistant Block Warwan, beneficiaries namely Mohd. Rajab Rather S/o Sh. Jamal Rather R/o Aftee Tehsil Warwan District Kishtwar, Ghulam Qadir Rather S/o Habib Rather R/o Aftee Tehsil Warwan District Kishtwar, Mohd. Farooq Hajam S/o Ab. Aziz Hajam R/o Inshan Tehsil Marwah District Kishtwar, Wali Mohd. Lone S/o Ab. Aziz Koka R/o Aftee Tehsil Warwan District Kishtwar, Shabnam Farooq D/o Farooq Ahmed R/o Inshan Tehsil Marwah District Kishtwar and others.
The instant case was registered on the basis of a Joint Surprise Check conducted into the allegations that officers/officials of Rural Development Department Block Warwan District Kishtwar, beneficiaries and others during the year 2019 misappropriated an amount of Rs. 26,90,985/- dishonestly and fraudulently against Non- Existence and lesser executed works in Block Warwan District Kishtwar.
Searches were also conducted after obtaining search warrant from the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Doda teams in the houses of accused public servants at Doda and Kishtwar.
Further investigation of the case is going on.
ACB registers case against officials of RDD for fraudulent drawal of bills without completing the works in the year 2018-29
KISHTWAR: Anti Corruption Bureau has registered a case under FIR No. 01/2021 u/s 5(1)(c), 5(1)(d) r/w Section 5(2) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 & sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468 & 471 RPC against the then officers/officials of RDD, Block Warwan namely Syed Tariq Suharwardhy S/o Sh. M.A Suharwardhy R/o Near JK Bank Doda, Tehsil & District Doda the then BDO Block Warwan, Riaz Ahmed Lone S/o Abdul Gaffar Lone R/o Near HSS School Yourda, Tehsil Marwah District Kishtwar the then BDO Block Warwan, Ashok Kumar S/o Roop Kumar R/o Village Pochhal Tehsil & District Kishtwar AEE, REW Kishtwar, Haroon Rashid S/o Abdul Rashid R/o Village Huller Kishtwar the then Technical Assistant Block Warwan, beneficiaries namely Mohd. Rajab Rather S/o Sh. Jamal Rather R/o Aftee Tehsil Warwan District Kishtwar, Ghulam Qadir Rather S/o Habib Rather R/o Aftee Tehsil Warwan District Kishtwar, Mohd. Farooq Hajam S/o Ab. Aziz Hajam R/o Inshan Tehsil Marwah District Kishtwar, Wali Mohd. Lone S/o Ab. Aziz Koka R/o Aftee Tehsil Warwan District Kishtwar, Shabnam Farooq D/o Farooq Ahmed R/o Inshan Tehsil Marwah District Kishtwar and others.