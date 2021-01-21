COVID-19: 117 new cases, one more fatality recorded in J&K

SRINAGAR: The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,924 on Thursday with one more fatality, while 117 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,23,764, officials said.

Of the new cases, 42 were from Jammu division and 75 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 46 cases followed by 33 in Jammu district.

One death was reported due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the Jammu region, officials said, adding that the death toll has risen to 1,924. (AGENCIES)