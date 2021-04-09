SBI presents Rs 30 lakh cheque to martyr’s family

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 9: State Bank of India (SBI), Udhampur presented a cheque of Rs 30 .00 lakh (thirty lakh) to the nominee of savior of the nation who made supreme sacrifice while fighting with terrorists at Khushipura in HMT area of Kashmir valley after the terrorists made indiscriminate firing on Road Opening Party (ROP) while they were performing their duty.

The savior was maintaining Defence Salary Package (DSP) Account with SBI Udhampur. The account has many features that also include in build Personnel Accidental Insurance (PAI) and Air Accidental Insurance (AAI) cover of Rs 30.00 lakh and Rs one crore respectively.

The cheque was presented to the nominee of the martyr by Maj Gen. A K Jindal (Command Hospital, Northern Command), SBI DGM (D&O) Ajitav Prashar in presence of AGM , SME, Vinod Dhar, Chief Manager (CM &CS ) RBO-V Ghulam Qadir Mir, Manager Defence Banking, Shakti Singh Jamwal and Chief Manager (Branch), C M Bhat.

The Bank in a handout said that SBI Defence Salary Package (DSP) and Central Army Salary Package (CASP) is a specially designed salary product that caters to the needs and requirements of Defence and Central Armed Police Personnel. This is one of the many initiatives taken by SBI to provide financial stability to the families of deceased Defence Personnel and Central Armed Police personnel.

On the occasion the nominees of the defence personal complimented the SBI personnel for their exemplary customer services and professionalism in settlement of the claim.