Dulloo assesses COVID-19 preparations

*Calls for increasing rate of RTPCR tests

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting with senior officers of Health Department with regards to COVID-19 management here. The meeting was called to discuss issues like availability of general and oxygen supported beds in hospitals of J&K.

Speaking to the officers, the Financial Commissioner said that the capacity to conduct RTPCR tests be increased in excess of at least 10 thousand tests. He set a target of immediate functioning of minimum 18 oxygen generation plants in Kashmir division and 5 such plants in Jammu division. He also directed that an officer be deputed to look after availability of these facilities in government hospitals in both the divisions.

The Financial Commissioner assured availability of additional medical staff whenever and wherever required. He also directed Directors of Health from both the divisions to visit designated COVID hospitals and ensure availability of all facilities round the clock. The CMOs were directed to complete forthwith pending works pertaining to COVID mitigation.

It was directed by the Financial Commissioner that intensive care teams be deputed at Category 1 dedicated COVID hospitals. In addition to these teams the health department was also directed to ensure availability of ICU beds, ventilators and portable ventilators in the next couple of days. Similarly, for Category 2 COVID health centres, round the clock presence of a physician, ECG machine, oxygen cylinders, oxygen manifold and bedside monitors was also mandated.

Regarding COVID Care Centres, the availability of isolation beds, bedding, oxygen concentrator, BP apparatus, pulse oxymeters, nebulisers, non contact thermometers, PPE kits and hypochlorite solution is to be ensured by the health department. These facilities are to be given to patients who lack space for home quarantine.

Atal Dulloo also sought district wise data about availability of isolation beds, supported beds, ICU beds and ventilators. Further details regarding the number of hospitals in both the divisions and their capacity was also shared by officials with the Financial Commissioner.

Those present at the meeting included MD NHM, Yasin Choudhary; Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan; Director Health Jammu, Dr Renu Sharma; MD JKMSCL, Dr Yashpal Sharma; Commandant Medical CH CRPF Jammu, Dr Dinesh Pithauria; MO CH CRPF Jammu, Dr Anu Gorke, and among others.

Director SKIMS, Srinagar, Director Health Services, Kashmir and Principals of various Government Medical colleges participated in the meeting through video conferencing.